Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board

Solo: A Star Wars Story has recently hit cinemas and news of yet another spin-off has emerged. Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly starting on a one-off movie starring one of our favourite characters from the original trilogy: Boba Fett.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the director of Logan, James Mangold, will helm the new film. Producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men: First Class, The Martian) will co-write the script with Mangold, although it's not yet known if it will be a prequel movie, like Solo and Rogue One, or the further adventures of Fett, presuming he escaped the Sarlacc Pit as many fans believe.

We hope it's the latter as Boba Fett's backstory was explored thoroughly in George Lucas' second Star Wars trilogy. And while there is a time gap between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope that could be filled with Fetts junior escapades, it'd be better to follow a similar path to some of the comic books and fictional novels that have appeared in the last 30 or so years.

We certainly have faith in director Mangold. As well as the superb Logan, he also helmed the excellent western 3:10 to Yuma and Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.

There is currently no date for release of Boba Fett: A Star Wars Story.