Watch the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer right here

- Tickets for the film are now on sale in the US

- Opens in theaters on 15 December 2017

It's here.

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has just landed, following its worldwide premiere during Monday Night Football's halftime show. The last time we got a glimpse of the upcoming film was during Disney’s D23 Expo in July, and before that, the Star Wars Celebration in April. While the 95-second video doesn't give away anything major, director Rian Johnson has told diehards fans not to watch it.

So, if you don't want to watch or know about the footage, click away.

In it, we see Rey training with Luke Skywalker, who says to her, “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before... It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.” We then go to Kylo Ren, with Leia looking on. We also see cuts of Finn fighting with a storm trooper and Rey getting tortured by Supreme Leader Snoke and asking Kylo to show “show me my place in all this." We even see Ren extending his hand to Rey.

Alongside this full theatrical trailer, Disney and LucasFilm released the latest film poster (below). Tickets for the film - the eighth installment in the main Star Wars saga series - also went on sale.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on 15 December.

