You could win this amazing Star Wars autograph book, with 150 genuine cast signatures

A custom-designed book containing Star Wars concept art and the autographs of the film franchise's biggest stars is going to be auctioned off to raise money for national disability charity, Sense.

It could be described as the ultimate piece of memorabilia for any Star Wars fan, and with only one copy available, you don't want to miss your chance to get your hands on it. The book has been produced by Neil Ellis, a lifelong Star Wars fan and a concept model maker and specialist in the costume FX department for Star Wars Episode VII and the upcoming Rogue One film.

He's managed to get 150 signatures, including those of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Kenny Baker, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, as well as directors Gareth Edwards and Rian Johnson.. All of them are bound in a book with a bespoke bronze Millennium Falcon design.

Neil said he got the idea to create the book because "kids who are deafblind will never be able to appreciate all the things that make Star Wars so amazing".

"I know it's the least of their worries, but it's just another thing that they must miss out on. I'm working in such a creatively rich environment, I couldn't imagine not being able to appreciate the visuals of movies and their soundtracks".

Neil has made it fair for anyone to try and win the book too, rather than the highest bidder being able to claim it, he's asked for everyone to donate a minimum of £5 to Sense, with one lucky person eventually being picked to take home the prize. The winner will be announced on May the Fourth 2017, also known as Star Wars day.

Richard Kramer, Sense Deputy Chief Executive said: "We're incredibly grateful that Neil has chosen to support Sense. Not everyone will be lucky enough to win the prize, but they can be certain that the donations will go towards supporting people who are deafblind, have sensory impairments or complex needs, to enjoy independent lives."

You can make a donation and enter yourself into the prize draw by heading to the dedicated Just Giving page.