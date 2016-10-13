This is the final trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

This will be your last look at Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In terms of trailers, anyway. Rogue One already has a teaser and a full trailer, but this latest one, which debuted on Good Morning America Thursday, is apparently the last one we'll get before the year's most anticipated film opens in theaters in 3D, RealD 3D, and IMAX 3D on 16 December. It contains a lot of new footage and is packed with tonnes of clues and hints about the story line.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, produced by Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, and Allison Shearmur, and executive produced by John Knoll and Jason McGatlin, the sci-fi action film, which follows seven other series installments, stars Riz Ahmed, Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, Genevieve O'Reilly, Alan Tudyk, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

LucasFilm hasn't revealed much about the plot, but according to the official synopsis, it's centered in a time of conflict, when "a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction". This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together "ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things..."

Although the synopsis is a little vague and cliche, the trailer looks epic. We see a bit of Jyn Erso's past, the origins of the Rogue call sign, incredible battle scenes, and interesting clues, including an opening look at the Imperial forces advancing on a farm. Galen Erso can be heard telling his young daughter that he's doing "it to protect her", and then an adult Jyn wakes up in a prison.

The trailer also shows the Alliance forces breaking her out of prison. We even see Darth Vader! Rogue One is set before Star Wars: A New Hope. Unlike the biggest movie of 2015, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One is a standalone film. It's not a continuation. It’s the first major film to be earmarked as separate from the original saga. Two more standalone films are in the works.

Rogue One's first trailer debuted in April and was followed by a teaser in August.