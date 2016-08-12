Rogue One trailer shows Star Wars prequels can work after all

To be completely honest, we've not been as excited on the build up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as much as we were ahead of Force Awakens. After all, the track history of Star Wars prequels hasn't been great.

But this new trailer changes everything.

Director Gareth Edwards seems to have not only grasped the concept of a Star Wars movie, he adds his own rapidly improving flair. For example, the scene where the tie-fighter rises to directly face Rebel spy Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) is glorious. And the brief glimpse of Darth Vader? Consider our spines thoroughly shivered.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. It's more than two minutes of Star Wars goodness for sure.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hits UK and US cinemas on 16 December, although some nations, including France and the Netherlands, get it a couple of days earlier, the lucky beggers.

It will set the stall for the next chapter in the new trilogy, planned for Christmas 2017, with talk that even though it leads up to the events of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Rogue One contains information that could be important to the sequel movies too.

We'll see you in the queue outside.