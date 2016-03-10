You could be watching Star Wars 8 in your own home on its 2017 release day

If Napster founder Sean Parker gets his way, you will be able to watch the latest films from the comfort of your own home on their cinematic release dates.

Films like Star Wars: Episode VIII, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Alien: Covenent could be available to view without heading to the local theatre. And for just the price of three adult cinema tickets.

Parker and chief content officer at SFX Entertainment, Prem Akkaraju, are proposing new service Screening Room, which will deliver digital versions of day-and-date movies. Users will just need to pay $150 (£105) for a dedicated set-top-box and each film would cost $50 (£35) to rent.

Like most online movie rental services, members would have a set time to view the movie once - 48 hours in this case.

To also urge them to visit theatres too, two free movie tickets to see a film of their choice will also be given with each rental. That way cinemas could continue to pick up revenue from concessions.

READ: Which is the best movie streaming service in the UK? Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Now TV and more

Parker and Akkaraju still have one hurdle to overcome to get Screening Room to market, although it's a massive one; they have to convince movie studios to come on board.

They have both been visiting the studios to convince them that a day-and-date movie service will help rather than hinder the industry. For a start, the business will pay a majority of each rental fee directly to the studios.

In addition, the duo claims to have devised fail-safe copy protection to prevent piracy.

People "familiar with the matter" have told Variety that the studios, including Universal, Fox and Sony, are all seriously interested.

There's no word yet on whether Screening Room is also planned for the UK.