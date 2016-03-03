  1. Home
Star Wars: The Force Awakens will come to Blu-ray and more on this date

1/4 Disney
Blu-Ray Combo Pack and DVD
Disney has announced when Star Wars fans will finally be able to watch The Force Awakens from the comfort of their own homes.

During The Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholders meeting, Robert A. Iger, CEO, said the latest installment of the Star Wars space saga will be available to own 5 April as a Blu-ray Combo Pack or DVD. If you want the Digital HD version or would like to watch through Disney Movies Anywhere, you can get access to it earlier on 1 April. The 3D version will be available later this year.

The film shattered box office records, grossing over $926 million domestic and $2.05 billion worldwide. Disney has apparently decided to reward fans for their loyalty, as it will package the in-home release of The Force Awakens with bonus content, including a documentary, featurettes, table reads, never-before-seen deleted scenes, interviews, and behind-the-scenes pre-production stuff.

The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD, for instance, include footage that show how filmmakers brought the newest BB-8 droid to the screen. Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will also offer a "uniquely packaged, collectible version" of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray Combo Pack. Target's will include special packaging, plus bonus content like a deeper look at the film's costumes.

Disneystar wars the force awakens will come to blu ray and more on this date image 4

Walmart's Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray Combo Pack comes with fancy BB-8 packaging, while the the Best Buy version features SteelBook Packaging. According to Blu-ray.com, the standard Blu-ray has a list price of $29.99, but Amazon is offering a pre-order deal of $19.99. You can also watch it through Amazon Instant Video, with the streaming price starting at $14.99.

Google Play Movies is also offering a streaming pre-order for $14.99, though that's just in HD and not Blu-ray. The choice is yours. But to celebrate all the in-home entertainment releases of The Force Awakens, Disney has cut a fresh trailer, which you can devour below.

