Nelson’s Column turns into a giant lightsaber and other crazy pictures from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens London premiere

You'd have to be living under a rock not to realise that Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens is now in cinemas. And that the star-studded European premiere took place in London last night, 16 December.

As part of the celebrations, Disney turned Nelson's Column in the capital's Trafalgar Square in a giant lightsaber, that could change colour to represent both the light and dark sides of the Force. It reminded us of the Blu-ray box-set launch, where BT Tower was also turned into a lightsaber - although that was done using a giant light that beamed into the night sky rather than just a projection.

Regardless, the end result was still impressive for those in the area.

Also impressive was the set-up in Leicester Square for the premiere itself. Screened live on YouTube, the pre-movie show hosted by Alex Zane can also be viewed in its entirety on the site now. It features interviews with the cast and a whole host of great shots of celebrities and fans enjoying the build-up to one of the greatest moments in a Star Wars nut's life.

We've also got a wide selection of the official photographs of the night, alongside those of Nelson Column lit up and a dedicated Star Wars airplane that was created to shepherd the cast from the world premiere event in LA the night before. Flick through our gallery above and it's almost like being there. May the Force be with you.

