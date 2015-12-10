  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Star Wars TV news

Here are the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailers all in the one place

|
Disney/Lucasfilm Here are the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailers all in the one place
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

- New Chinese trailer reveals more than ever before

- We go back to the first teaser

- Film hits UK on 17 December

In a galaxy not so far, far away a certain movie hits UK cinemas on 17 December and we don't know about you, but we're hugely excited.

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens will finally be released and we'll be first in the queue to see it. However, while we're waiting for the big day, we've been studying each of the main trailers that have been released in order to whip ourselves even more into a hype frenzy. Some trailers are even from foreign climes - such as the new one from China with exclusive footage. We don't care, we'll watch them all.

We've also decided to put there here, all in the one place so you can enjoy the officially released clips too.

We will warn you though, if you are trying to see the film without spoiling too much beforehand, you're probably best avoiding the following. Go into the cinema wide-eyed and free from influence. That's okay too.

The rest? Prepare to be amazed. We start with the newly-released Chinese trailer and then chronologically backwards...

Chinese Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer - released 09/12/15

Official Star Wars: The Force Awakens Secret TV spot - released 08/12/15

New Star Wars: The Force Awakens TV spot - released 03/12/15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens TV spot focusing on Kylo Ren - released 03/12/15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens TV spot focusing on Finn - released 20/11/15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens US TV spot 2 - released 16/11/15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens 60 second US TV spot - released 12/11/15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens US TV spot - released 08/11/15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Japanese trailer - released 06/11/15

Official Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer - released 19/10/15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens official teaser 2 - released 16/04/15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens official teaser - released 28/11/14

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments