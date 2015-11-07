International Star Wars Episode VII trailer is out and packed with new footage

We've seen three full trailers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and we weren't supposed to get any more new footage after those, but director JJ Abrams has just released a second cut of the latest trailer in Japan, and rather surprisingly, it includes new clips and dialogue.

The 2-minute-long international trailer, which was posted to Walt Disney Japan's YouTube channel, focuses on a female character named Rey (played by Daisy Ridley). We've already seen her walking in the desert with BB-8, but now, we've been treated to even more footage of her and her droid-friend. We also see a quick scene in which Rey meets Finn (played by John Boyega).

We also get to see a Stromtrooper with a flamethrower, Kylo Ren’s new lightsaber in action, brief glimpses of Leia as well as C-3PO with his red left arm, and of course there's plenty of gorgeous views of the various landscapes and alien worlds. Also, at the very end, Maz Kanata (played by Lupita Nyong’o) can be heard saying: “Hope is not lost today... it is found.” Check it out below.

The new footage will undoubtedly be torn apart in the weeks to come, and it might even spur new controversies and topics akin to the ones that have popped up so far, such as "Who is under the hood?" and "Where's Luke?"

So, prepare yourself for that, especially because Luke Skywalker still hasn't appeared in any of the trailers, and speculation about his role is abrewing.

The next Star Wars film will open in Europe and Australia on 17 December, followed by a US release on 18 December.