10 incredible Star Wars props you could own... including a Stormtrooper helmet worth £60K

One of the world's largest auctions of film and TV memorabilia will take place on 23 September in the UK and it is crammed with iconic props from some of the biggest action and science fiction franchises.

There will be items from the James Bond films, the original Superman, the license plate from Bullitt and even a Spock costume from Star Trek up for grabs. But perhaps the most sought after items will be from the large Star Wars collection being sold.

For a start, an original Stormtrooper helmet from The Empire Strikes Back is available for one lucky bidder, at a price that could close at up to £60,000. And the scars seen on Anakin Skywalker's face at the end of Return of the Jedi - when his Darth Vader mask is removed - could fetch up to £40,000.

A 1977 Stormtrooper Blaster from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope is also up for grabs, at around £15,000 to £20,000.

Prop Store and Odeon Cinemas is hosting the event at London's BFI IMAX cinema and will allow the public inside for free from 9 September to see all the Star Wars items, plus the other 250 or so lots.

They have also given Pocket-lint a mighty collection of images of the top 10 Star Wars props on offer for you to enjoy. Just flick through the gallery above. What we wouldn't give to have £200K in our pockets right now.

If you want to find out more about the auction or the exhibition beforehand, even register to take part and maybe snag yourself something, you should head over to propstore.com/liveauction.