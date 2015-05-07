This is the best Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens trailer: Done in 'Super' SNES game style

If you are like us you will no doubt already have seen the latest Star Wars 7 trailer more than 20 times. Indeed, you might even have broken the 50 mark considering that it's been broadcast and embedded constantly since its release last month.

But regardless of how many times you've watched it, and revelled in the unveiling of a grizzled but much welcome Han Solo at the end, did you know there's actually a better version out there? One that not only combines a love of the film series, but also of the "Super" SNES platform games Lucasarts released in the early 90s.

Super Star Wars, in our opinion, was one of the greatest 2D platformers for the Super Nintendo back in the day. Along with sequels based on Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the game was tough to complete but wholly rewarding. There were even a few side-games that featured different gameplay styles, including piloting an X-Wing.

The 16-bit graphics were excellent too, albeit that the game took some liberties with the licences (giant scorpions on Tatooine?). And it is this visual style that has inspired Noober Goober Gaming's re-imagining of the latest trailer. If nothing else, it makes us want to get out our SNES consoles (or emulation devices) and play the Super games all over again. Brilliant.

Check it out for yourself below and let us know what you think in the comments.