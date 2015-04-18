10 questions raised in the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer

Disney and Lucasfilm almost broke the internet when it unleashed the second trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens during an annual fan convention held yesterday in California.

The two-minute long clip answered a few questions raised from the first trailer, which released in November, but it also ushered in a bunch of other things to ponder. We want to know, for instance, if Luke was talking in the beginning of the trailer, who he might've been conversing with, and whether his father actually dead.

There are hundreds of things we are now asking ourselves. Out of all the questions left unanswered, Pocket-lint has managed to list the top 10 most intriguing ones. We of course won't know all the answers until The Force Awakens premieres in December, or at least until a new trailer releases, but it's still fun to guess anyway.

Oh, and before you go any further, make sure you watch the trailer:

We can assume we hear Luke saying the following: "The Force is strong in my family. My father has it. I have it. My sister has it. You have that power, too." Because Luke says his father "has" it rather than "had" it, many are wondering if Darth Vader is alive, even though we also see a shot of someone holding his burnt helmet.

Also, that bit of dialogue is from Return of the Jedi, when Luke talks to Leia about his father, but he's added: "You have that power, too." Because Luke is referring to The Force being strong in his family, it's possible he is chatting to a family member about having the power too.

Maybe he is talking to a his nephew, Jacen Solo, or his niece, Jaina? We're betting that is one of the three new heroes: Finn, Rey, or Poe.

Speaking of Luke Skywalker, we can assume we see him with R2-D2, especially since the "I have it" line is heard at the same time. Also, the hooded figured has a metal hand, and he is in a setting that looks similar to the place we saw in the first trailer (with the villain swinging a broadsword lightsaber).

The trailer also shows Luke's lightsaber. Obi Wan gave Luke that lightsaber, but he lost it when his father cut off his hand. We can assume someone retrieved it, but who? And who are the people we see touching it? Some say it's a female handing it off to a female. Is Leia handing it to her daughter?

It's worth noting that Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, doesn't have a last name yet, so she might be Jaina Solo. This screenshot from the trailer might also show the lightsaber being swapped between a human and non-human hand. Could the non-human be a character played by Lupita Nyong'o?

We also see some trouble happening on Jakku. You can see the TIE Fighter flying in the sky and something blowing up behind Rey and Finn and BB-8, but where is Finn's stormtrooper uniform? During the Star Wars Celebration panel, John Boyega, who plays Finn, was reluctant to reveal if he was or wasn't a real stormtrooper.

When we first see Oscar Isaac, who plays the X-wing pilot Poe Dameron, it's hard to miss the Rebel Alliance insignia on his helmet and flight suit. We'll just take that as a confirmation that the Rebel Alliance still exists in some form.

One shot in the trailer shows what looks like the Stormtrooper army forming in front of a stage. The stage is covered with banners, and they sport a new logo, which we can assume represent the Galactic Empire. But who is speaking at that podium, and are they leading the new Empire? So many questions.

At one point we also get a look at a cool-looking chrome stormtrooper, and rumours have claimed the character's name is Captain Phasma, and that it is played by Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie.

The Force Awaken's producer, Kathleen Kennedy, also promised during Star Wars Celebration that we will see more strong, female leads.

So, is that a woman under the chrome? If so, where is she - an underground base? It's worth noting that one theory, based on the cape and gun, speculates Boba Fett will appear as the chrome stormtrooper in the forthcoming sequel.

The trailer also shows us the lightsaber-wielding Bad Guy - but from the front this time. We know the character is Kylo Ren and that he looks very Darth Vader-esque. Is he hiding his face because it is deformed? Or does he want hide his true identity? All we have to go on is...the internet thinks Kylo Ren is played by Adam Driver.

The trailer also shows a TIE Fighter pilot pursuing the Falcon. Will we meet this character or is this just a quick glimpse inside the TIE Fighter? It's hard to say, but the pilot does look similar to the chrome stormtrooper.

And finally, we see Han Solo and Chewbacca, with Han saying: "Chewie, we're home." But where have Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) been this whole time, especially if they're just now returning to the Millennium Falcon? Who had the ship? And who was flying it in the first trailer?