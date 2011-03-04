  Star Wars 3D hitting cinemas February 2012

Apparently the force is all around us, and it will be from 10 February 2012, as Lucasfilm and Twentieth Century Fox have revealed the date that the first episode of Star Wars in 3D will hit the big screens.

Yeah, it is Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, yep, it is only a conversion to 3D - having been shot in 2D originally, and yes, it is by far and away the weakest in the entire run, but it does have Darth Maul in it, and we can't help feeling a bit of childish excitement in seeing him wield his mighty two-bladed lightsaber in three-dimensions.

Of course, we'll always have to put up with Jar Jar Binks floppy tongue waggling at us out of the screen, but you have to take the rough with the smooth.

If you can't be done with all that 3D nonsense though, you can always pick up the Blu-ray box sets of both trilogies from 30 September 2011. Pocket-lint reckons that it may take some time for 3D Blu-rays to appear considering that the plan is to release a 3D version of each film every year, with the last expected for 2017. If 3D BD is still going strong by then, we'll eat our post-apocalyptic survival suits.

Looking forward to the 3D versions of the movies? Or have you had enough of Star Wars by now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...