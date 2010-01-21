Star Wars 3D in the pipeline
Star Wars in 3D could become a reality as George Lucas has stated that he was impressed with the technology used in Avatar and its subsequent success at the box office.
Lucas states: “We’ve been looking for years and years and years of trying to take ‘Star Wars’ and put it in 3-D”, before following with, “but, technology hasn’t been there. We’ve been struggling with it, but I think this will be a new impetus to make that happen”.
Given the way the franchise has used improvements in technology to repackage content before - CGI additions to the three originals - it is perhaps no surprise that the new advances in 3D tech would be used to stretch out the well-worn content even further.
This could, however, prove a controversial decision with some fans, as not all were happy with discrepancies in continuity that the prequels created, perhaps preferring that this was addressed before embarking on any further embellishments.
Big Star Wars fan? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
