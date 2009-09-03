  1. Home
Sony commits to 3DTV

Sony commits to 3DTV
Sony has outlined its plans for 3DTV at its IFA press conference in Berlin, Germany, as the television industry quickly shifts its focus to the new technology.

Committing to creating and releasing a 3D TV in 2010, the electronics giant showed off the technology it hopes will become the defacto standard in the new genre.

Incorporating frame sequential display and active-shutter glass Systems, Sony's proprietary high frame rate technology will enable the reproduction of full high definition high-quality 3D images the company says, and will form the centrepiece of Sony's 3D entertainment experience for the home.

In addition to 3D compatible BRAVIA LCD TVs, Sony will also develop 3D compatibility into many more of its devices, such as Blu-ray Disc products, VAIO and PlayStation 3, to provide a multitude of ways in which 3D content - from 3D movies to stereoscopic 3D games - can be enjoyed in the home.

We will be bringing you a full hands-on of the new technology over the next couple of days.

