  Sony plans 3DTV by the end of 2010

Sony on Wednesday announced that it'll be selling 3D televisions across the world by the end of 2010. CEO Howard Stringer said at the IFA trade show that it won't just be televisions - Vaios, PS3s, and the company's Blu-ray players would all be made 3D compatible.



Stringer is expected to say in Sony's press conference: "Today, 3D is clearly on its way to the mass market through technology, distribution and content. As with high definition a few years back, there are a variety of issues yet to be addressed. But the 3D train is on the track, and we at Sony are ready to drive it home".



However, the industry hasn't yet agreed on a format for 3D - there are a number of options, including Sony's active shutter tech, 3D polarisation glasses, and even a non-glasses version. It's not clear yet which will emerge as a favourite, though the polarisation glasses is emerging as an early favourite.



Prices haven't been listed, but 3DTVs from Hyundai cost more than £3000. In cinemas, uptake has been slow but steady - 7000 3D screens are expected to be in use across the world by the end of 2009.