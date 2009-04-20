Sony BDP-S360 Blu-ray player announced for Europe

Sony has announced the "entry level" BDP-S360 Blu-ray player for the European market - although we're still waiting to hear UK pricing and availability.

Offering 1080p picture quality, and 24p "true cinema", the S360 provides full 7.1 surround sound via a compatible AV receiver.

The new player also offers interactive features via BD-Live as well as "Bonus View", for picture-in-picture capability with certain titles.

The S360’s built-in USB port means that additional content can also be downloaded and saved onto an optional USB flash storage device.

With Sony’s Precision Cinema HD Upscale technology, the BDP-S360 can convert standard DVDs to 1080p.

Boasting a 6-second quick start up mode and Sony's Xross Media Bar as an interface, Sony describes the player as user friendly.

Sony has also launched three new BRAVIA Theatre systems, the HT-FS3, HT-SS360 and HT-SF360, that are angled as the perfect match to the new player.