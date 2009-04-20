Sony BDP-S360 Blu-ray player announced for Europe
Sony has announced the "entry level" BDP-S360 Blu-ray player for the European market - although we're still waiting to hear UK pricing and availability.
Offering 1080p picture quality, and 24p "true cinema", the S360 provides full 7.1 surround sound via a compatible AV receiver.
The new player also offers interactive features via BD-Live as well as "Bonus View", for picture-in-picture capability with certain titles.
The S360’s built-in USB port means that additional content can also be downloaded and saved onto an optional USB flash storage device.
With Sony’s Precision Cinema HD Upscale technology, the BDP-S360 can convert standard DVDs to 1080p.
Boasting a 6-second quick start up mode and Sony's Xross Media Bar as an interface, Sony describes the player as user friendly.
Sony has also launched three new BRAVIA Theatre systems, the HT-FS3, HT-SS360 and HT-SF360, that are angled as the perfect match to the new player.
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
Comments