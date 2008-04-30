  1. Home
Sony Bravia DAV-F200 home theatre system launches

Sony has launched the DAV-F200 Bravia home theatre system that claims to bring cinema sound without cluttering up your living room with speakers.

The control centre can stand on a desk or shelf, or be mounted on the wall, and then you just have to find a suitable spot for the "hide-away" sub and two speakers.

Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology combines with a total of 405W S-Master digital amplification to claim to create "amazing" virtual surround effects from two speakers and a compact subwoofer.

There's HDMI output, DVD upscaling to 1080p, Bravia Sync set up, a USB socket, compatibility with Sony's DMPORT modular digital media adapters, and a radio tuner built-in.

The main unit contains the disc player, able to handle DVDs, CDs, and file formats including MP3, Windows Media Audio, DivX and JPEG.

The BRAVIA DAV-F200 will be available in June with pricing to be confirmed nearer the time.

