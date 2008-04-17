  1. Home
Sony shows 2mm ultra thin OLED displays

Measuring just 2mm thick, we think that the "ultra-thin" claim for Sony's latest generation of organic LED display televisions can easily be justified.

Shown off recently at the Display 2008 expo trade show in Japan, these super skinny panels are even thinner than the company's current industry-leading OLEDs.

Sony also showed a new version of its 11-inch XEL-1, the world's first mass-produced OLED TV, where the display panel (although not the final TV product) measures just 0.3mm thick, an improvement over the current model's 1.4mm (0.06in) thickness.

Thanks to a new TFT substrate and less glass, the same resolution of 960 x 540 pixels is possible despite the reduction in dimensions.

Not about to go into commercial production, but an even thinner 3.5-inch prototype display was shown off that measures a mere 0.2mm (0.008in) and features a 320 x 220 pixel resolution.

