Sony launches RHT-G900 and RHT-G1500 "hidden speakers"

Sony has added two new models to its Bravia Theatre "hidden speaker" range. The RHT-G900 and RHT-G1500 sound racks offer "enhanced system automation", upgrades to the HDMI connection capability and the addition of an FM tuner.

Aimed at those who have bought a flatscreen TV but wouldn't usually consider a surround sound system, the new models combine processing, amplification and all the speakers into a single unit, disguised as a stand, able to hold a TV and up to four other components.

Compatible with the high-resolution Linear PCM 7.1 channel audio output from Blu-ray disc players, as well as the Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks found on DVDs, the new models have a three-in, one-out HDMI interface designed to handle 1080p, 24fps True Cinema and x.v.Colour.

Other features include Bravia Sync capability, six channels of amplification, eight speakers, each channel driven by Sony's 32bit S-Master Digital Amplifier, with 70W for each of the five speakers, and 120W for the subwoofers, S-Force PRO Front Surround, neighbour-friendly vibration-cancelling enclosures, digital media port and Portable Audio Enhancer

No pricing, availablity or images were available at time of writing.

