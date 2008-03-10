Sony DVP-FX720 portable DVD player launches

Sony has announced the DVP-FX720 portable DVD player with up to 5-hours of battery life and a 7-inch LCD display that offers true 16:9 widescreen.

The player is now available in a choice of finishes including white, "blazing" red, indigo blue and "glamour" pink.

Sony says the new player is just as good for listening to audio CDs and MP3 music files, or viewing photos stored on CD.

The player comes complete with a USB connector so you can plug in a camera or a USB stick to look at your photos or listen to music downloads.

The DVP-FX720 will be sold complete with in-car charger, as well as a remote control. Pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.

DVP-FX720 Portable DVD Player – key features, in Sony's words:

* Stylish Glossy Design with a choice of Glamour Pink, Blazing Red, Indigo Blue and White Finish

* 7-inch 16:9 Widescreen TFT LCD Display

* USB Port for JPEG/MP3 playback

* 5 hour Rechargeable Battery

* Playback Audio CD and CD-R/RW with Audio, MP3 and JPEG files

* Playback DVD-R/-RW/-R DL/+R/+RW and CD-R/-RW with DivX

* Playback DVD-R/-RW (Video Mode and VR Mode), DVD-R Dual Layer (Video Mode), DVD+R/+RW and DVD+R Dual Layer

* 12 bit/108MHz Video and 96kHz/24 bit Audio, D/A Converter

* Twin Headphone Jack with Volume Control

* Powerful Embedded Speaker

* Remote Control and Car Adaptor Included