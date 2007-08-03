  1. Home
Spider-Man gets Blu-ray launch date

Sony is hoping that a string of Blu-ray exclusives will seal the deal for the format this Christmas starting with the launch of Spider-Man 3.

Available on 30 October later this year on DVD, UMD for the PSP, and of course Sony’s Blu-ray format, there will be numerous versions of the film available with a three-disc box set of all three Spidey films on the high def format taking centre stage.

The two-disc Spider-Man 3 Blu-ray high-def and two-disc Special Edition DVD will offer fans more than 6 hours of all-new bonus materials, together with 10 featurettes including three that spotlight the cinematic creation of the web crawler's greatest nemeses and bloopers.

Not surprisingly, fans of HD DVD will however miss out, with Sony denying HD DVD owners the chance to see Spidey in action.

