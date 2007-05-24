Sony introduces tiny micro surround sound system

Claiming to deliver a big sound in a small package, Sony has introduced the "DAV-IS10 micro home theater system".

The 5.1 channel "home-theater-in-a-box" system features five tiny speakers - each about the size of a golf ball.

The system comes with a compact, single disc DVD/CD player/receiver, includes a unique subwoofer that Sony claims helps the tiny speakers create sounds typically reserved for full size speakers - 450 watts of total system power (satellite speakers 50W x 5, plus 2-way subwoofer 100W x 2).

The system's DVD/CD player can upscale DVDs to 720p or 1080i output when connected via HDMI to a compatible high-definition television and features touch sensitive controls that illuminate and disappear on touch for navigating DVDs and CDs without using the included universal remote control.

In addition you can use the Digital Media Port input to stream music via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and connect up Network Walkman and iPod products.

If Sony's claims prove to be true then it looks amazing and would be perfect for peeps who don’t have enough space for a full-size system – or don’t want to clutter up their living rooms with bulky speakers.

The DAV-IS10 system will be available in America in July for about $800 at Sony Style stores, we'll update you on launches in other regions…