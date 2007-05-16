Sony expands AV receiver range

Sony is expanding its AV line-up with three new models: the STR-DG510, STR-DG710 and STR-DG910.

The new models offer automatic set-up, one-button system operation and connections for portable music players and wireless networks.

The receivers are designed to form the "perfect hub" for any home entertainment system, and appeal to everyone from first-time flatscreen buyers to committed gamers.

The Digital Media Port (DMPORT) system will allow portable music devices and computers to be played through the receiver, so you can hook up them up for use with Sony Network Walkman players, and, thanks to the Bluetooth module, Sony Ericsson Walkman phones too.

There is also an in-built Wi-Fi unit to enable music stored on a computer to be streamed wirelessly to the receiver.

The Digital Cinema Auto Calibration system (first seen in the ES receiver range) gives you fully automatic set-up to match the sound to your room and speaker layout.

All three models have HDMI switching, allowing multiple source components – DVD players or recorders, games consoles and digital TV boxes – to be connected and switched, meaning just one cable need to be run to the TV screen, keeping things tidy.

The STR-DG510 is already available, the STR-DG710 comes out this month and the STR-DG910 will be available in June.