Sony to begin selling OLED TVs
The company has talked about taking TVs a further step away from the traditional bulky sets for nearly five year. Sony has announced it is set to start selling the OLED TV format within the year.
Samsung, Toshiba and Cannon have toyed with this for a while, but Sony has announced it is expected to become the first to market the ultra-thin television displays. The TV sets come with a much thinner panel than LCDs because it uses organic light-emitting diode technology. The panels are just 3mm thick.
Sony is expected to launch the first model, an 11-inch OLED TV, this year, compared to Samsung’s 40-inch. The advantage, with OLED screens, is the bright, colourful images produced without the need of a backlight and are also claimed to be energy-efficient and good at reproducing fast-moving images.
The technical specs include 1024 x 600 pixels across the 1,000,000:1 contrast panel capable of 8-bit RGB color. The price tag is expected to be pretty high.
OLED is already used in digital cameras, mobile phones and many other small panel devices.
We will keep updated with UK availability and prices.
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- Get this Sony 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just £639 in the Amazon Easter sales
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments