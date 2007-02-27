  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sony TV news

Miglia unveils Mac software for Sony LocationFree

|
  Miglia unveils Mac software for Sony LocationFree
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

There's another choice of software for Mac users with Sony LocationFree boxes now that Miglia has launched its own application.

The LocationFree Base Station streams wirelessly your TV or video signal to your computer, wherever you may be.

It doesn't by default work on the Mac platform, so a variety of third party software vendors have been hard at work developing programs so Mac users can have LocationFree as well.

Miglia's LocationFree (OSX) software lets you see your home TV anywhere you have a broadband connection, and even lets you control it remotely by changing channels, viewing recorded material, or scheduling future recording.

Pocket-lint is waiting for confirmation of pricing and availability.

PopularIn TV
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Netflix profile icons getting a facelift, choose your fave characters
Samsung will release its giant MicroLED TV next year for consumers
Virgin Media loses Dave, Gold and other UKTV channels
Here’s when Amazon Prime Video will finally get Dolby Atmos
Comments