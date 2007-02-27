  Miglia unveils Mac software for Sony LocationFree

There's another choice of software for Mac users with Sony LocationFree boxes now that Miglia has launched its own application.

The LocationFree Base Station streams wirelessly your TV or video signal to your computer, wherever you may be.

It doesn't by default work on the Mac platform, so a variety of third party software vendors have been hard at work developing programs so Mac users can have LocationFree as well.

Miglia's LocationFree (OSX) software lets you see your home TV anywhere you have a broadband connection, and even lets you control it remotely by changing channels, viewing recorded material, or scheduling future recording.

Pocket-lint is waiting for confirmation of pricing and availability.