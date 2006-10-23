  More delays hit Sony with BDP-S1 and LocationFree box pushed back

More of Sony's products have been hit with delays after the news that there might be a problem with delivering on the target launch date for the PS3 in the US.

A quick look at Sony's website for the US shows that its Blu-ray player, the BDP-S1 has been delayed again. Originally announced in March and slated for a July release, the date was then move to August, then October, and now December.

Sonystyle.com's product page states: “Targeted Availability: On or about December 4, 2006”. It may be that the reason for the delay is the same as that for the PS3, namely, a shortage of blue-laser diodes.

It's a bit embarrassing for Sony that they, the developers and chief supporters of the Blu-ray format, have not managed to release a player yet, when both Samsung and Panasonic have.

In related news, Sony has also pushed back the release of the two latest additions to its LocationFree range of devices. The LocationFree TV Box LF-Box1, which lets users stream media from the Base Station to any TV, has been delayed from 27 October until 17 November in Japan, and is promised some time this month in the US.

A Sony spokeswoman told the Washington Post newspaper that the delay was due to additional testing of the remote control, to make sure it was compatible with most models of DVD recorders.

According to the article, even Japan's trade minister has voiced concern over Sony's hardware problems, saying, “What has become of the Sony known for its technology? I hope it will solve its problems soon to quickly recover its brand image reputed for technological prowess”.