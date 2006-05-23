Sony launch D-VE7000S and DVP-FX810 Walkman portable DVD players

Sony has launched two new portable DVD players under the Walkman brand, which it claims "are barely larger than a standard DVD case".

The first is the new ultra-compact D-VE7000S DVD, a slimline tablet design featuring a 7-inch widescreen LCD, embedded rechargeable battery and includes support for a wide range of playback disc formats including DVD, DVD±R/±RW and DVD±R dual layer discs, as well as CD, Video CD, CD-R/RW.

Audio support comes in the form of 5.1 Dolby Digital surround sound and DTS digital output.

Additionally, the D-VE7000S supports the commonly-used DivX, MP3 and JPEG formats for convenient movie and music playback to provide users easy, trouble-free multimedia entertainment.

On the move the supplied Walkman headphones promise to deliver top quality audio direct to your ears, and dual outputs make sharing easy. At home you can use the speaker cradle (also included). Furthermore the speaker cradle also doubles as a charger for the Walkman’s embedded battery, which can keep the unit running for up to 3 hours.

Sony has also announced a second portable DVD - the clamshell designed DVP-FX810. It has an 8-inch widescreen LCD display and a screen that can swivel through 180-degrees.

Behind the scenes, signal processing is carried out by a high-performance 12-bit 108MHz video DAC more typical of a full-size domestic DVD player, meaning super-smooth, artefact-free playback.

The supplied rechargeable external battery delivers up to six hours running time using headphones, but a car adaptor is provided as part of the package too, just in case.

Like the DVD Walkman, the DVP-FX810 has two headphone outputs, and it can play the same wide range of media, including DVD, DVD±R and DVD±RW formats, DVD±R double layer discs and DivX. It will also playback audio CDs, MP3 music and photo JPEG files burned onto CD-R/RW.