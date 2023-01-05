(Pocket-lint) - Sony has shared a teaser trailer for its upcoming Gran Turismo movie, which is set to hit cinemas this summer. While at CES 2023, the studio revealed a first look at the adaptation starring Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour. The behind-the-scenes promotional footage of course includes shots of a race track and sports cars as well as clips from the video game.

Read: Gran Turismo 7 tips and tricks for getting started

If you're excited about Gran Turismo, here is everything you need to know about the new movie.

Gran Turismo (2023) movie: What to know

Last year, Sony Pictures officially announced a title for an upcoming film adaption of the popular Gran Turismo video game by Kazunori Yamauchi and Polyphony Studios. Keep in mind Gran Turismo had been on Sony's roadmap since at least 2013, when The Wrap claimed Fifty Shades of Grey producers Mike De Luca and Dana Brunetti were in talks to steer an action movie based on the game franchise.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Called Gran Turismo, the new Sony film is directed by Neill Blomkamp. According to Deadline, which first shared Sony's logline outlining the film's plot, it is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough: "The film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver".

Gran Turismo (2023) movie: Release date

Theatrical release date

Sony will exclusively premiere Gran Turismo in cinemas globally starting 11 August 2023.

Streaming release date

A streaming release date for Gran Turismo has yet to be revealed.

Gran Turismo (2023) movie: Cast

Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as a teenage gamer who is aspiring to be a race car driver and wins a Nissan competition. The cast also features David Harbour, Darren Barnet, Thomas Kretschmann, Djimon Hounsou, Orlando Bloom, and even Geri Horner (who you might know better as Ginger Spice). South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp directed the big-budget production. He is known for films like District 9, Elysium, and Chappie. But the screenplay was written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin. It's produced by Doug Belgrad, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Dana Brunetti.

Gran Turismo (2023) movie: Trailers

Director Blomkamp finished shooting Gran Turismo in Hungary just a few months ago, and Sony is reportedly currently in post-production, so the teaser trailer doesn't actually include a tonne of footage from the upcoming movie. Still, you get a sense of what to expect as well as some neat behind-the-scenes looks. You can watch the one-minute-long trailer above.

It's the only trailer so far, as of January 2023.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.