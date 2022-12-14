(Pocket-lint) - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took the world by storm when it came out in 2018, with a beautiful animation style and a heartfelt story that won crowds and critics over.

It's now getting two sequels, with the first arriving in mid-2023, titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Here are all the key details you need to know, including its release date and all trailers so far released.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date

Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to release in theatres on 2 June 2023, a long time after its initially-planned date in April 2022.

The movie has had an interesting gestation - it was initially announced that it would come out in two parts, one a year after the first, subtitled "Part 1" and "Part 2", but that was subsequently abandoned.

It will still be two films, but the third movie will have its own title - Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (releasing on 29 March 2024).

How to watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Because it's a Sony movie, not something from the likes of Marvel's in-house team or somewhere like Netflix, you won't be able to stream Across the Spider-Verse immediately when it releases in theatres.

Instead, you'll probably have to wait for on-demand purchases and DVD or BluRay releases before you can easily watch it at home.

So, for now, circle that release date in your diary and then keep an eye out for announcements around streaming - we'll be updating this article whenever relevant news arrives, too.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailers

We've had a couple of trailers for Across the Spider-Verse now - first up, we got an extended first look at the movie all the way back in December 2021.

From that point on it was radio silence for just over a year - until we finally got a proper trailer for the movie in December 2022, which you can see below.

Both trailers start off slower before crescendoing into some crazy visuals as we get a proper look at the multiverse of Spider-Men that we're going to be running through with Miles.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast and crew

There are a fair few returning voices in Across the Spider-Verse, including major cast members from the last movie. You can see a list of principal cast members below.

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy

Oscar Isaac as Mugel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099)

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales

Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk

Jason Schwartzman as The Spot

Jorma Taccone as The Vulture

From a production perspective, the movie ie once again being co-written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller along with Dave Callaham, and is being directed by a trio in the form of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse story

We know that the next Spider-Verse movie will be dealing once again with the ramifications of the multiverse for Miles Morales as he tries to still go about a normal life in Brooklyn.

This time around it looks like he's at college, grown up but still a boy at heart, and from the trailers we've seen he'll be called upon by Gwen Stacy from her own dimension.

From there anything could happen, but you can imagine there'll be a threat to overcome in some way.

He's going to rub shoulders with differet Spider-People from different universes, including Oscar Isaac's grizzled Spider-Man 2099 - who could well be an antagonist for him to defeat.

The official blurb from Sony runs as follow:

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.