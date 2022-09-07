Bullet Train is an action-packed romp that takes place on a train filled with deadly assassins. It's got an all-star cast, with Brad Pitt as the frontman, and it has been delighting audiences this summer. It has just as many laughs as it does thrills, and we loved the ride from start to finish.

Here's how to watch Bullet Train, including whether it's available to stream or rent. We've also provided some plot details and topped it all off with some trailers. Let's climb aboard.

Bullet Train (2022): What you need to know

Brad Pitt stars as an assassin, codenamed Ladybug, who seems to be cursed with a streak of bad luck. After a break, he's returning on his first job and is determined to do so without violence or complications.

In theory, it's a simple job. Board the train, snatch the briefcase and get off. Of course, things don't quite go as planned, and Ladybug finds himself trapped on a train full of assassins each with connected and conflicting motives.

The movie has divided critics, with some praising its creativity, comedy and cartoonish violence, while others say that there's simply too much going on and a lack of substance. We enjoyed it thoroughly and thought it felt like a mashup of Murder On The Orient Express and Kill Bill.

After a series of delays, Bullet Train was finally released in theatres on August 3 2022 in the UK and August 5 in the US.

Bullet Train is available to watch now via digital on demand. You can watch it on all the major platforms such as Amazon US, Amazon UK and Apple TV.

The Bluray and DVD versions released on 18 October 2022 in the US and 24 October 2022in the UK.

Bullet Train (2022): Where to stream

If you're in the US, you can already watch Bullet Train if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you are, head over to the Amazon Prime Video USA page and start watching. Other regions will have to wait a little longer.

Eventually, it will likely land on Netflix, due to a deal between Sony Pictures and the streaming platform. There's been no official announcement, but if the release of Sony's Uncharted is anything to go by, then it'll likely arrive six months after the theatrical release. If that proves true, we'll see it added in February 2023.

The Sony and Netflix deal stipulates that the film should be available on Netflix (in the US at least) for 18 months, before moving over to Disney+.

Bullet Train (2022): Trailers

Pocket-lint has embedded the latest trailer for Bullet Train at the top of this page. The older trailer for the movie is below.

