How to watch Bullet Train (2022): Is it streaming yet?

(Pocket-lint) - Bullet Train is an action-packed romp that takes place on a train filled with deadly assassins. It's got an all-star cast, with Brad Pitt as the frontman, and it has been delighting audiences this summer. It has just as many laughs as it does thrills, and we loved the ride from start to finish.

Here's how to watch Bullet Train, including whether it's available to stream or rent. We've also provided some plot details and topped it all off with some trailers. Let's climb aboard.

Brad Pitt stars as an assassin, codenamed Ladybug, who seems to be cursed with a streak of bad luck. After a break, he's returning on his first job and is determined to do so without violence or complications.

In theory, it's a simple job. Board the train, snatch the briefcase and get off. Of course, things don't quite go as planned, and Ladybug finds himself trapped on a train full of assassins each with connected and conflicting motives.

The movie has divided critics, with some praising its creativity, comedy and cartoonish violence, while others say that there's simply too much going on and a lack of substance. We enjoyed it thoroughly and thought it felt like a mashup of Murder On The Orient Express and Kill Bill.

After a series of delays, Bullet Train was finally released in theatres on August 3 2022 in the UK and August 5 in the US.

We've seen conflicting reports on when Bullet Train is expected to hit digital on-demand viewing. Some sources say we'll see it as early as September 27 2022, with Bluray and DVD releases following on October 18 2022. Others say that November is more likely. Either way, we're certain it will land before the holiday season.

Amazon already has pre-orders live for the 4K Bluray, DVD and digital versions.

There has been no official date announced for subscription-based streaming services.

When Bullet Train hits digital on-demand it'll be available with all the major players including Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.

Eventually, it will likely land on Netflix, due to a deal between Sony Pictures and the streaming platform. There's been no official announcement, but if the release of Sony's Uncharted is anything to go by, then it'll likely arrive six months after the theatrical release. If that proves true, we'll see it added in February 2023.

The Sony and Netflix deal stipulates that the film should be available on Netflix (in the US at least) for 18 months, before moving over to Disney+.

Pocket-lint has embedded the latest trailer for Bullet Train at the top of this page. The older trailer for the movie is below.

