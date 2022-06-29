(Pocket-lint) - Sony Pictures has confirmed that a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is planned for next year.

Currently dubbed Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 as we wait for an official name, the movie will be released in time for Christmas 2023.

Here's what we know about it so far.

Sony has been teasing a sequel to its 2021 smash hit since Ghostbusters Day in early June.

The official Ghostbusters Twitter account revealed that a new movie is coming under the codename "Firehouse" - a reference to the 1980s headquarters of the original Ghostbusters which was also seen in an end credits sequence after the latest film.

“The last time we saw Ecto-1, it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters. That’s where our story begins. The code name is FIREHOUSE.” -@JasonReitman, @GilKenan #GhostbustersDay pic.twitter.com/P3QRild2Vs — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2022

Indeed, that sequence gives us the best clue as to what to expect in Afterlife 2. The New York fire station has been bought by former 'buster Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and seemingly still has an active containment unit in the basement. Cue disaster and a good reason for a sequel.

The story is yet to be confirmed, but that's as good a plot as any.

Whatever it ends up being called, Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will hit cinemas on 20 December 2023.

As for hitting streaming services, it's most likely to be available to rent around two months later (as with the last movie). It's hard to put an actual date on it though as the previous turnaround was partly influenced by the onging pandemic at the time.

It is not yet know whether Paul Rudd, Finn Woolfhard or any of the rest of the cast from the last movie - including Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray - will reprise their roles in the sequel. We'd be surprised if Ernie Hudson isn't it in though, considering his involvement in restoring Ecto-1 and the fire station where it looks to be set.

It has been confirmed that Jason Reitman will once again direct. He is also co-writing the screenplay with Gil Kenan - his collaborator on Afterlife too.

We'll bring you more on Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 when we get it.

Writing by Rik Henderson.