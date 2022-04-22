(Pocket-lint) - There have been few modern gaming franchises with a run of successes to rival Uncharted, from its debut on PlayStation 3 all the way through to a recent collection of games enhanced for the PlayStation 5.

Sony saw fit to convert its cinematic action games into actual cinema with the release of Uncharted in February 2022, a movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the movie.

Now that Uncharted has largely concluded its run in cinemas, you've got a nice range of options when it comes to watching the film at home. The most straightforward would be to pre-order it on Blu-ray or DVD, before the disc versions release on 8 May 2022. This will also be when digital rentals open for the movie on a range of platforms.

If you don't want to wait that long, the movie will be available to buy digitally from 26 April 2022, through Amazon Prime Video. It'll cost £13.99 or $19.99 for an HD version, and you can also pre-order it now if you like. It'll also be available from other platforms from that date, if you have another that you prefer.

Uncharted sees Tom Holland take on the role of smart-talking thief Nathan Drake, as he's recruited by an older con artist, Sully (Mark Wahlberg). Their target is a huge fortune lost by seafarers hundreds of years ago, and it'll take them around the world on the hunt for long-lost clues. Chasing them the whole way is a baddie played by Antonio Banderas, and the movie looks like a fun thrill-ride that's nice and approachable for families.

If the film ends up finding the success Sony's hoping for, the games' stories offer up plenty more twists and turns for potential sequels, so this could be start of a new cinematic franchise as well.

Uncharted is rated 12 or PG-13 and runs for 1h 56m.

Uncharted has had a whole bunch of trailers by now, so we've embedded a couple below for you to get a sense of the movie's style.

Uncharted - Official Trailer

Uncharted - Official Trailer 2

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.