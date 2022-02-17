HBO confirms 'The Last of Us' TV series won't release in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us series won't air this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which spoke to HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys, the adaptation is still shooting in Calgary, Canada. He made a point to say HBO hasn't announced an air date yet - but, he said, "it’s not 2022". While talking to Deadline, he elaborated that The Last of Us is "not going to air in 2022 - they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in '23".

Neil Druckmann, the creative director behind the game series, is an executive producer and co-writer of the show, while Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is serving as a writer and exec producer. It will star Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as the character of Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie, while Merle Dandridge will reprise her role as Marlene from the games.

The story should follow the unlikely duo of Joel and Ellie as they trek across a post-apocalyptic US, plagued with zombie-like mutants - the infected - and deadly human bandits. She is immune to the plant-based disease that has affected so many others, so could be mankind's last hope. Joel's task is to deliver her to the Fireflies - a militaristic group looking to save the world at any cost.

The show is being produced by PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog for HBO. That means season one and beyond will be exclusive to HBO in the US.

It'll likely be shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.