Spider-Man No Way Home: How to stream it at home

(Pocket-lint) - Spider-Man: No Way Home - the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie - has been hugely successful since its cinematic release in December.

Its one of the top 10 grossing films of all time and is also highly critically regarded.

However, you might not have managed to get to a theatre to see it yourself. Or you just fancy another watch. Either way, here's when and how you can see the latest MCU film from the comfort of your own sofa.

Although it's not quite available yet, the digital streaming and disc versions of Spider-Man: No Way Home can be pre-ordered in the US and UK. Here are the details on how and when you can watch it.

Where to pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home in HD or SD: Amazon Prime Video

Where to pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home in 4K HDR: Amazon Prime Video

Although we're still awaiting official confirmation, US digital movie store Vudu claims that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream from 28 February 2022. It costs $19.99 to pre-order on Prime Video no matter which version you choose - UHD, HD or SD. Prices may vary on other digital movie services.

The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray disc versions are also available to pre-order in the States.

There is currently no word on the launch date for digital streaming or UK disc release - it is usually a week or two after the US (above), however. You can pre-order it for £13.95 to download and keep from Amazon Prime Video. Several other digital movie services may also be offering pre-orders too - check them for pricing.

The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray disc versions are available to pre-order now too.

Like its most recent predecessors, Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is made by Sony rather than Disney, so we're not likely to see it on Disney+ anytime soon.

Indeed, almost all of Sony's Spider-Man movies can currently be found on Netflix instead (in the UK, at least). Sony also currently has an streaming exclusivity deal with Starz in the US, so it'll almost certainly appear there after its paid streaming run.

It's not all bad news though. Sony and Disney have signed a deal to eventually migrate the Spider-Man films to Disney+, but that won't kick in until 2023 at least.

It's hard to write about Spider-Man: No Way Home without revealing some major plot spoilers, so we won't.

It once again stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, while Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned respectively. Benedict Cumberbatch guests as Doctor Strange.

You can see the latest trailer below...

It's also worth watching the Loki TV series on Disney+ first. Some of the themes may or may not be relevant - wink, wink.

