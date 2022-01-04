(Pocket-lint) - The latest Ghostbusters movie is now available to watch at home, streamed over Amazon Prime Video and other digital movie services in the US.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will also soon be available in the UK.

Here then is how to order/pre-order the movie to watch from the comfort of your own sofa.

The second true sequel to Ghostbusters (discounting the fun but flawed 2016 reboot) is available to buy digitally in the US now, with a UK release imminent. Here are the details on how and when you can watch it.

Where to buy Ghostbusters: Afterlife in HD or SD: Amazon Prime Video

Where to buy Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 4K HDR: Amazon Prime Video

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is available to purchase as a digital download or stream right in the US now. It costs $19.99 on Prime Video no matter which version you choose - UHD, HD or SD. Prices may vary on other digital movie services.

The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray disc versions will be available in the States from 1 February 2022.

Where to pre-order Ghostbusters: Afterlife in HD or SD: Amazon Prime Video

Where to pre-order Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 4K HDR: Amazon Prime Video

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available to purchase in the UK digitally from 10 January 2022. You can pre-order it from several digital movie services now, to download and keep from that date.

The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray disc versions will actually be available a day earlier than the US - on 31 January 2022. Again, they are available to pre-order now too.

The latest Ghostbusters movie only recently finished its cinematic release.

It stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, while many of the original Ghostbusters cast make appearances too. Sadly not Harold Ramis (Egon) though as he died in 2014.

Afterlife is set 32 years after the events of Ghostbusters 2 and focuses on the grandkids of Ramis' Egon Spengler - Callie, Trevor and Phoebe.

You can see the latest trailer below...