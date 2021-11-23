(Pocket-lint) - The latest Venom movie, Let There Be Carnage, is now available to buy on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99 in the US.

You can digitally purchase Let There Be Carnage from other major streaming platforms, including Google Play Movies and Vudu. Whichever option you prefer to stream from, be aware you will be buying the movie.

Let There Be Carnage won't be available to rent until 14 December 2021.

Tom Hardy returns in Let There Be Carnage as the host for symbiote Venom - this time alongside Woody Harrelson. You can watch a trailer for the blockbuster above. In its seventh weekend in cinemas, it's about to reach $200 million in domestic grosses, putting it just shy of the $213 million that the first Venom grossed in 2018. Overseas, the movie has grossed $227 million going into the weekend for a total of $426 million worldwide.

Keep in mind the Venom movies are considered Spider-Verse offshoots.

The sequel notably has an end-credits scene, too, which confirms the Venom movies (SPOILER ALERT) also take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scene shows Tom Holland's Spider-Man on a TV screen after his identity is revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland's Spider-Man films are Sony and Marvel co-productions.

