Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is jam-packed with familiar villains

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has released a second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new trailer, which follows a teaser trailer from August, has arrived about a month ahead of No Way Home's premiere in theatres.

It reveals the movie will pick up where Far From Home left off. We see Peter Parker grappling with his secret identity being revealed to the world. He seeks help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), but something goes wrong, and multiverse chaos seems to be a direct repercussion.

Villains from Sony’s past Spider-Man franchises - including Spider-Man’s Green Goblin (played by Willem Dafoe), Spider-Man 2’s Doctor Octopus (played by Alfred Molina), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Electro (played by Jamie Foxx) - all come knocking with a can of pesticide for Spidey.

Tom Holland is reprising his role as Spider-Man for a third time. Zendaya is also reprising her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, and Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan. Jon Watts is also back directing his third installment in the Holland series.  

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production. It hits US cinemas, exclusively, on 17 December 2021. 

To see where No Way Home fits into the Spider-Man timeline, see Pocket-lint's guide here. We also worked it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 17 November 2021.
