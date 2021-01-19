(Pocket-lint) - Sony announced a number of 4K and 8K TVs during CES 2021, with the Sony Bravia XR Master Series A90J being our pick of the bunch. We awarded it as one of the best announcements at the all-digital show.

Now it seems we know a price and prospective pre-order dates too, thanks to an accidental posting by US retailer B&H Photo Video.

Listings for the 55, 65 and 83-inch versions of the A90J appeared on the site before being rapidly taken down again. However, reneowned TV and display expert Vincent Tan managed to take grabs during their brief visibility and posted a video on the HDTVTest YouTube Channel.

It reveals that the 55-inch A90J 4K OLED TV will be priced at $2,999, the 65-inch at $3,999 and the mammoth 83-inch at $7,999.

In addition, the preorder date listed for the 55 and 65-inch models is 15 February 2021, while the 83-incher won't be available for pre-order until 17 May 2021, it is claimed.

It's also worth considering that the listings could have just been placeholders, with the prices far from final. However, they seem around the right area to us - especially for Sony's latest flagship 4K OLED TV.

We'll let you know when we hear more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.