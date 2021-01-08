Sony's latest Bravia XR TVs are designed to more closely replicate what you see and hear

(Pocket-lint) - Ahead of CES 2021, Sony has revealed its key range of new TVs for the show. The Bravia XR range includes both 4K and 8K sets across both LED and OLED display types. The range comprises of the Master Series Z9J 8K LED, Master Series A90J and A80J OLED and X95J and X90J 4K LED.

All are based around Google TV and have a service pre-loaded called Bravia Core where some Sony movies - including IMAX enhanced titles - are available to stream in what Sony says is lossless Ultra HD Blu-ray equivalent quality.

The image processing has received a boost with the new Cognitive Processor XR that uses "cognitive intelligence" to replicate the way the human brain processes an image by looking at the entire image and identifying areas that needs work, such as a face in a close-up shot. Sony believes this is advantageous versus 'traditional' AI processing.

This is apparently most advantageous for 8K TVs because the processor can focus on upscaling 4K and HD content in the areas that really matter.

All Bravia XR TVs have HDMI 2.1 as you'd expect, hands-free control via Google Assistant (and Google Assistant plus Amazon Alexa smart speakers). And ass well as IMAX Enhanced, there's also support for Netflix Calibrated Mode.

Sony also announced two new non-XR TV models, too, the X85J 4K LED TV available in sizes ranging from 85 to 43-inches and the X81J 75-inch and X80J 4K LED TVs in 65-43 inch sizes.

Writing by Dan Grabham.