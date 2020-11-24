(Pocket-lint) - You know what they say: go big or go home. Well, now you can go very big indeed with a superb Sony 4K Black Friday TV deal.

The Sony X750H is a 75-inch monster that's got 40% of its asking price cut for this Black Friday - bringing its asking price to a blink-and-you'll-miss-it $898 via the Amazon deal.

That's over $600 off the original asking price - a huge cut considering that the X750H is a 2020 LED model, briging many of the latest and greatest features from Sony. Who would have thought you'd be able to get such a massive screen for such a smart price?

This is a smart set, of course, complete with Android TV running things behind the scenes so you can get quick access to apps for all your catch-up needs.

The HDMI ports support 4K resolution up to 60Hz, which is great for the latest content - although do note you won't have future-proofed 120Hz that some gamers will be looking for.

Writing by Jason Denwood. Editing by Mike Lowe.