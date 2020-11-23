(Pocket-lint) - It's that time of year when it's deals, deals, deals - yes, Black Friday is here - and there's a cracking Sony 4K TV deal available.

The Bravia KD55XH81 is the 55-inch version of the Japanese company's LED TV range. So while it doesn't conquer blacks like an OLED might, that LED edge-lighting system means great brightness.

It's now just £699 - which is 30% off the usual asking price and a £300 saving. That's quite a deal.

The set comes available in other sizes, but it's the 55-inch model that has the most handsome discount going.

If you've been waiting for that 4K Ultra-HD experience but haven't yet bitten, now is a great time to do so. Not only does a lot of Netflix and Amazon content stream in 4K resolution and HDR (high dynamic range), but it's time for next-gen consoles - the PS5 and Xbox Series X - to shine too.

