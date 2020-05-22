Sony ZH8 8K TV price and availability revealed

Sony has announced the price and availability of is top-end, full array 8K LED TV series and those in the market for a futureproof, large screen set will be pleased to know that it will be available in the next couple of weeks.

The 75 and 85-inch Sony ZH8 TVs will hit stores early June.

Priced at £5,999 (€7,199) and £8,999 (€10,799) respectively, each model features Sony's proprietary Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and 8K X-Reality Pro technologies, which upscale all content to 8K and apply image enhancement techniques to improve sharpness to suit the mammoth screens.

They each come with a Netflix Calibrated Mode, designed to present Netflix Originals content in the same format as determined on professional studio monitors. And the ZH8 series has IMAX Enhanced certification.

Full array, local dimming backlighting ensures that dark zones in a picture remain that way, yet offer extreme peak brightness for true HDR and Dolby Vision images.

Sound is supplied through Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio technology, with tweeters situated in the frame of the TV to seemingly direct the audio straight from the display itself. There is Dolby Atmos decoding on board too.

The TV is capable of 4K 120fps playback - ideal for gaming - as well as 8K 60fps. And, it is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers.

It is an Android TV set, for smart duties, and Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are also supported.