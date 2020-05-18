Sony XH90 4K HDR LED TV price and availability revealed

Sony has announced the price and availability of its mid-range full array 4K HDR LED TV and if you're in the market for a 65-inch or even larger, it's an attractive proposition.

The Sony XH90 series will be on sale at the end of May in the UK and Central Europe, with 55, 65, 75 and and 85-inch models starting at just £1,299.

Each TV utilises Sony's full array LED backlighting, with local dimming and boosting technology. This can change the lighting levels in many zones across the screen, therefore offering dark black levels and high brightness in areas that need them.

Acoustic Multi-Audio tech is also present in the models from 65-inch and up. It adds two sound positioning tweeters to the back of each TV that enable sound to follow the action on screen.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are both available on the TV, while gamers will applaud the 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. This will be especially welcome to those planning to add a PS5 or Xbox Series X at the end of the year, with 4K 120fps compatibility coming to the HDMI ports in a future software update.

The XH90 series sets all run Android TV for their smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast support built-in. Alexa is also supported by the TVs, when commanded through a separate Echo or Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are supported too.

The Sony XH90 series will be prices at £1,299 (€1,549) for the 55-inch model, £1,499 (€1,799) for 65-inch, £2,199 (€2,649) for 75-inch, and £3,299 (€3,949) for the 85-incher.