Sony's 2020 TV lineup includes its smallest 4K OLED ever

Sony is at CES 2020 announcing its TV lineup for 2020, and it includes the company’s smallest 4K OLED ever.

Starting at the top, there is an 8K LCD TV, in either 85- or 75-inch sizes. It's called Sony Z8H. Following that is the A8H OLED, available in 65-inch and 55-inch models. At the bottom, Sony has two more LCDs, the X950H and X900H, which go from 49 inches to 85 inches.

As for that small 4K OLED, it's a 48-inch Sony Master Series A9S. Technically, in 2007, Sony announced the 11-inch XEL-1, the world’s first OLED TV. Our editors also remember Sony announcing a 32-inch OLED TV a few years back. The new A9S is still Sony's smallest 4K OLED ever, however, because the XEL-1, for instance, only had a resolution of 960 x 540.

Keep in mind LG also announced a 48-inch 4K OLED at CES 2020, and there is speculation Sony is using the same panel from LG Display. Sony hasn't confirmed this yet, but the announcement indicated 48-inch OLED TVs were coming from other TV manufacturers, like Vizio and Philips.

Going back to Sony’s other 2020 TVs, the company said its Z8H, which succeeds the Z9G from last year, is the only TV in the lineup to come with a backlit remote. It also features a “Frame Tweeter” technology that causes the frame to vibrate and create sound. The TV is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, as is the 4K X950H, but you need devices with those assistants to control them by voice.

And the Sony X950H packs an “X-Wide Angle" feature designed to improve viewing angles. Other features for Sony’s entire range include Android 9 Pie software and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.