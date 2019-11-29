  1. Home
This 32-inch Sony TV is just £199 - but act quick, sale ends tonight

Amazon loves running its Lightning Deals on Black Friday, with today's special being on this 32-inch 4K Sony TV, priced just £199

But you'll need to act quick. A Lightning Deal is just that - over in a flash. From 18:00 to 23:45 today only you can get the sale price, otherwise the set will revert back to its £349 original suggested price.

• Interested? Check out the Sony 32in TV deal on Amazon

Because it's not the biggest set going means this Sony doesn't offer the highest-grade spec doing. There's no Ultra-HD resolution, for example, instead the 'HD Ready' tag means it's 720p, or half that of Full HD. However, it can handle ultra-bright dynamic content, beter known as HDR, and comes with the company's X-Reality Pro processing system, which is great for pronouncing colours.

A 32-inch model such as this could be ideal for a second bedrom, or the kids' bedroom, or any other room where you might want that second screen.

If, however, you're looking for something higher-res/larger/bolder/fancier then check out out Best Black Friday TV Deals piece, which lists a whole variety of cut-price tellies, from 43- to 65-inches and beyond.

