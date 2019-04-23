Sony's 98-inch 8K TV is a jaw-dropping $70,000

Sony has announced the US prices for some of its flagship 2019 TVs and you might need to sit down before you read further.

Its Sony Bravia Master Series ZG9 98-inch 8K LED TV will set you back $70,000 - that's more than £50,000 at today's exchange rate.

Granted, it's about as future-proofed a telly can get right now, but do you know what's more future-proofed? Putting your $70,000 into a high interest rate savings account and using a smaller slice of it to buy an equivalent set when there's actually native 8K video to view on it.

Remarkably, it represents a bargain when compared with Samsung's 98-inch 8K QLED model released in 2018 - that was a dollar less than an eye-watering $100,000.

Much more affordable are Sony's latest line-up of OLED TVs.

While the Master Series A9G has been priced at $3,500 in the States, the A8G is a grand less. And, if you're not bothered about the TV tech, Sony's 2019 4K HDR Bravia LED televisions start at a very reasonable $650.

Still, if you are hideously rich and want your TV to be a showstopper when people visit, the Z9G is sure to attract your eye (and your bank manager's).