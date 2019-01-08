Sony debuts Bravia Master Series 8K LCD TVs and OLED 4K TVs

Sony has debuted new 8K LCD and 4K OLED TVs here at CES 2019.

The two 8K sets aren't OLED like LG's, but they are huge at 85 and 98-inches. The TVs will be known the Bravia Master Series ZG. We don't yet have any pricing or availability for any of these sets.

The X1 Ultimate image processor can up-convert any content to 8K resolution. Also, Sony's Backlight Master Drive technology has been re-thought and optimised for 8K.

NEW: Step into the world of 8K. Introducing the all-new Sony MASTER Series Z9G 8K HDR LED TV #SonyMasterSeries #SonyCES Learn more: https://t.co/7f8zU2OeZq pic.twitter.com/D0enOppcGh — Sony Electronics (@SonyElectronics) January 8, 2019

Then there are also three 4K OLED Bravia Master Series A9G (77, 65 and 55-inch) are around half the thickness of previous models when wall-mounted.

The 4K OLED screens use Sony's established Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology that produces sound from the screen itself - first seen in 2017's Sony A1 TV. The 8K sets don't use this technology, instead utilising four speakers located above and below the screen.

Sony adds that the 4K OLED screens are also compatible with Dolby Atmos.